In the final Serie A fixture of the year, Juventus toppled Roma with a solitary goal courtesy of Adrien Rabiot.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts registered at the Allianz Stadium.

We begin with the man of the hour. Rabiot is the Serie A midfielder to score the most goals in all competitions since the start of last season, accumulating 14 strikes.

In 2023, he found the back of the net on nine occasions across all competitions, making it the most prolific year of his career thus far.

This year, Rabiot and Dusan Vlahovic have been the two Juventus players with the biggest number of direct goal contributions. The Frenchman has eight goals and five assists while the Serbian scored ten and assisted three.

The Bianconeri have now fully adopted Max Allergri’s “Corto Muso” motto. This year, Juve won 12 Serie A matches in a 1-0 result. That’s at least four more than any other team in the league.

With last night’s win, Juventus extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches (10 wins and three draws). In Europe’s Top Five leagues, only Bayern Leverkusen (16) holds a longer active unbeaten run.

Finally, the Old Lady landed on the podium for the most clean sheets in 2023 among the clubs in the Top Five European leagues. Juventus have recorded 20 shutouts. Only Barcelona (22) and Inter (21) have done better in this regard.