Rabiot could miss Juventus match against Fiorentina on Sunday

Juventus has had many fitness worries over the last few seasons and the Bianconeri still do not have all their men available to play.

The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Kaio Jorge and Paul Pogba are still nursing injuries and will not be available when the Bianconeri play their next game.

One man who has been ever-present in their squad this term is Adrien Rabiot and the Frenchman is one player the Bianconeri can rely on in terms of fitness.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals the World Cup finalist trained alone in the last session the Bianconeri had and he is now a doubt for their next game against Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the first names on our team sheet and the midfielder delivers some of the best performances for our team when he is on the pitch.

However, we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and squad depth is not an issue for us.

We should have another player ready to step up and fill the void he leaves behind so that we do not have to rush the midfielder back into the fold when he is not fully fit yet.