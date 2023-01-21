Rabiot could miss the game against Atalanta

Adrien Rabiot missed Juventus’ match against Monza and it seemed like the Bianconeri rested the Frenchman for the more important game against Atalanta at the weekend.

The World Cup finalist has been one of the key men for the Bianconeri this term, as he enjoys a very fruitful campaign on the field.

Juve will be keen to ensure the midfielder is back in their squad for the match against La Dea. However, a new report on Il Bianconero reveals he is struggling with a fitness issue and might miss the fixture against Atalanta as well.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our finest players this term and we expect the Frenchman to continue proving his worth whenever he is on the pitch to play for us.

However, we now have to field a team without the former Manchester City trainee against La Dea and anyone picked to start must give their best.

Rabiot could leave Juve as a free agent in the summer, so the midfielder’s place is technically up for grabs now.

A smart teammate will eye it and the only way to become a long-term replacement for the ex-PSG man is to do well in his absence and ensure Juve does not miss him.