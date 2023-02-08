Rabiot criticises the referee after Juventus win over Salernitana

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has criticised the referee for their game against Salernitana last night and believes Tonny Vilhena deserves to have been sent off for foul play.

The Garnets’ midfielder brought down the World Cup finalist from behind and wasn’t sent off, to the surprise of Juventus players and fans.

The Bianconeri had a good game and ended the fixture as winners, but that did not satisfy Rabiot, with Football Italia reporting that he posted on social media about the foul.

In the image, he had so many red cards cropped into it as well as the logo of AIA, the Italian Referees’ Association.

This clearly shows Rabiot was not happy with the referee’s decision and if you ask most Juventus fans, they also believed it should have been a red card.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot was clearly not happy, just like most of us, but that game has passed and we won the match with a very strong performance.

We do not have to dwell on the areas of the game that weren’t successful. Instead, we need to focus on our next fixture and prepare very well to earn all the points.

All we need between now and the end of the season is points and more points, so we do not have time to discuss previous matches.