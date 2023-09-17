Adrien Rabiot expressed his satisfaction with Juventus’ performance and attitude in their 3-1 victory against Lazio. The Bianconeri faced a challenging opponent in Lazio, but they emerged victorious in the match.

Rabiot was particularly impressed with the commitment and effort displayed by every player on the pitch, which contributed to their success in the game. Juventus’ ability to come together and perform effectively as a team appears to have left Rabiot delighted with their performance.

After the match, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It was a direct clash, we did very well. We conceded little and we had opportunities. We held the ball well and defended everyone together. The attitude was there, so I really we liked this match.

“There is this desire to do well and to win again, to leave everything on the pitch also because last year was very hard for us and we want to rediscover the joy on the pitch and in the locker room.”

Juve FC Says

Our game against Lazio was tough and the Rome side came out to get all the points, so we worked hard to secure victory.

The boys have done well so far and that type of win gives you confidence that the team will continue to perform well for the rest of the campaign.

But this is just the beginning and there will be more formidable opponents for us to face, so we must keep working hard.

If we keep our levels, we will be able to keep up with the other sides at the top of the standings.