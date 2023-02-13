Rabiot, Di Maria and the most interesting stats following Juve-Fiorentina

Yesterday, Adrien Rabiot’s header was enough for Juventus to seal their third win in a row in all competitions, this time at the expense of their rivals Fiorentina.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered following the clash.

The Bianconeri have pulled off their 14th clean sheet of the Serie A campaign, more than any other club in the league. Max Allegri’s men have already bested their tally from last season (13 clean sheets from 38 fixtures).

With his latest goal, Rabiot now has four league goals to his name, equaling his best tally in Serie A. The Frenchman also has six goals in all competitions, matching his career best, set during his time at PSG in 2015/16.

Angel Di Maria was the one who provided the assist for Rabiot. The Argentine has now been involved in four Serie A goals in 2023, more than any other Juventus player.

Unfortunately for Dusan Vlahovic, a marginal offside call denied him a goal against his former employers. Thus, the Serbian has thus far failed to score in 251 minutes on the pitch against Fiorentina – his longest barren stretch against any team.

Finally, Allegri celebrated his 250th Serie A outing at the helm of Juventus – albeit in a chaotic fashion – while Danilo completed a century of league appearances for the Old Lady.