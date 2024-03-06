Adrien Rabiot is set to miss Juventus’ next match against Atalanta due to the same injury that kept him out of the game against Napoli.

The midfielder limped off during the match between the Bianconeri and Frosinone and has remained injured since then.

Juve was hoping he would be available for the game against La Dea, as they need a win to regain form. However, Calciomercato reveals that Rabiot has not yet fully rejoined the team in training.

The Frenchman is still engaged in differentiated work at the gym and in the pool, so he will be unavailable for the game against Atalanta.

Juve will need to find a replacement for his position once again, with the hope that Rabiot will be back for their next fixture.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a key player for us, and it is sad that he suffered an injury at this stage of the season.

The Frenchman has been fantastic for us, and we would rather have him in the group than not, but we have to move on now.

We expect everyone in the group to know the importance of winning again, which should make them deliver a good performance when we meet again.