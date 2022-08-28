Rabiot earns praise for his performance against Roma

Adrien Rabiot could easily have been a Manchester United player now if the English club struck an agreement on personal terms with him. However, he showed why Juventus is lucky he stayed for their game against AS Roma yesterday.

The Frenchman is an enigmatic player, but yesterday was one of those days that he responded very well to his critics and he was in fine form.

Calciomercato noticed his impressive showing for the Bianconeri and the impact he had on their performance.

They reveal that the team’s intensity dropped off when he was removed from the fixture after 58 minutes to be replaced by Denis Zakaria.

Roma scored after he left the pitch and the report claims he was the key to Juve’s intensity, so it dropped off after they substituted him.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot remaining at Juventus is a blessing to the Bianconeri, and he confirmed it in that game.

The midfielder is not the best player in the team, but there is hardly a player that is better in his position at the Allianz Stadium.

This is very likely his last campaign at the club and we just need to enjoy it while it lasts.

Hopefully, he has not suffered an injury that would keep him out of the game against Spezia.