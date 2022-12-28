Rabiot expected back at Juventus tomorrow but Argentine stars will not return yet

Juventus’ World Cup stars have mostly returned to the club and the finalists will soon be among the group after three of their players competed for France and Argentina.

The Argentinians won the competition, which means two Juventus stars will continue to party and the club has granted them extra time to celebrate.

However, Calciomercato reveals Adrien Rabiot will be back in training with the rest of the squad tomorrow after he suffered heartbreak in Qatar.

The midfielder has been in fine form this season and was doing very well before the World Cup break.

Juve hopes he will continue where he stopped before the break as he returns to the club.

The report says the likes of Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes will return next week and will likely not be involved until Juventus’ third match back.

Juve FC Says

Our World Cup finalists did us proud and they deserve to get extra time off to rest and celebrate their win.

However, this is just the middle of a long season and they must remember there is so much more work to do and so many points to catch up on.

We need to get back in shape and continue winning matches from our first fixture back in the league.