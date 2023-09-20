Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly suffered a knock in training as the Bianconeri prepare for their next game.

The Frenchman is certain to start, having cemented his place as a key player for the club in the last few seasons and is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium.

Reports from the training ground reveal he was on the receiving end of a harsh challenge and seems to have suffered an injury problem.

Journalist Camillo Demichelis reveals this in an interview, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

He said, as quoted by the report:

“It seems nothing serious, but the Frenchman’s situation needs to be monitored.

“In general, I am seeing a very concentrated team , I have seen many training sessions here at Continassa and this approach had never characterized Juventus’ work .”

Rabiot is one of the most important players at the club now and we expect him to play every game. That is the ideal scenario, but we also know that injury is a part of the game.

Hopefully, it is not a serious problem and the midfielder will be back in action in the next match, but we must be sure he is fully fit before using him.