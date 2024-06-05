Adrien Rabiot is one of the first names on the team sheet for France and Juventus. The midfielder is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with the France national team.

After being named in France’s preliminary squad, Rabiot is expected to start every game if he is fit.

However, as Les Bleus prepare to show they are one of the top football countries in Europe, Rabiot has suffered a knock that will make him miss their next game.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder missed their recent training sessions due to a minor problem. He will now miss their next friendly game against Luxembourg.

France is expected to win that game, and Didier Deschamps will hand chances to other midfielders, but the report claims he has decided not to risk Rabiot’s fitness until the competition begins properly.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our best players, and the midfielder will clearly deliver for us whenever he plays.

We have watched him prove his worth in the last two seasons, and his presence in the France squad makes them one of the favourites to win the competition.

The injury is a minor problem, and he should recover fully by the time the Euros begins in a few days.