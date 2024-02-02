Juventus has received a substantial fitness boost with the return of Adrien Rabiot to training ahead of the highly anticipated Derby d’Italia this weekend. The French midfielder’s presence in the squad is regarded as pivotal, considering his consistent inclusion in the starting lineup and the impact he brings to the team.

Having been sidelined in recent matches, Rabiot’s absence was palpably felt by Juventus, making his return to training a significant development. The Bianconeri are gearing up to face Inter Milan in Milan, a match of paramount importance in their pursuit of victory.

While Inter has asserted itself as the dominant force in the league, Juventus has closely trailed behind, making the impending clash a crucial opportunity to close the gap. To secure a positive outcome in this challenging fixture, Juventus requires the contribution of its key players, and the return of Rabiot to full training is a positive indicator for the team.

Having undergone individual training in the preceding days as part of his recovery process, Rabiot’s return to group training signals his readiness to participate in the upcoming clash against Inter Milan. Calciomercato reports his availability to start in the fixture, providing Juventus with a boost as they aim to put forth their strongest lineup against their formidable opponents.

Juve FC Says

Having Rabiot back in the team is a major boost for us as a club, and the Frenchman will help our quest to win.

He is arguably the best midfielder in the group now and will show his class in the game against the Nerazzurri.