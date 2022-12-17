Rabiot has decided the club he wants to join next

Juventus is set to lose Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season after a new report reveals the midfielder has decided where he will play next season.

Rabiot has an expiring contract at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve will love to keep him after his performances improved drastically this season.

The Frenchman was on the market in the summer, and they even accepted an offer from Manchester United for his signature, a clear sign they didn’t want him.

Max Allegri has benefited from having him in his squad this term, which should naturally earn him a new deal, but the midfielder seems on his way out.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he wants to play for Barcelona, making the Catalans the favourites to sign him at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in superb form, but we must accept that he is leaving, even without trying to get him on a new deal.

Considering the clubs that are interested in a move for him, he will demand a lot of money to stay with us beyond this term.

He deserves a pay raise to sign a new deal, but it should not exceed our pay scale.