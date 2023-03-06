Rabiot has two conditions Juventus must meet to keep him

Juventus wants to keep Adrien Rabiot in Turin as he continues to shine for them in this final season of his deal.

The midfielder has had a very good term and will not lack suitors at the end of this campaign, making Juventus’ job harder.

The black and whites have delayed opening talks with the Frenchman over a new deal and even tried to sell him in the summer.

However, they now want to keep Rabiot with them beyond this campaign and will open talks with the midfielder.

But the World Cup finalist would be hard to keep and has two conditions that Juventus might struggle to meet.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the midfielder is not willing to earn less than the current 7m euros per season he makes.

Also, he wants to play in the Champions League and Juve must qualify for the competition before he stays.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our current players we should do everything we can to keep, but the midfielder has so many suitors and it is hard seeing him staying in Turin.

We have many financial problems that could see us struggle to meet his demands and if the 15-point deduction isn’t overturned, then we will have no Champions League football via the league.