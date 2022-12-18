Rabiot hellbent on overcoming illness to start for France in World Cup final

Four years ago, the rebellious Adrien Rabiot refused Didier Deschamps’ callup as an alternative player in the 2018 World Cup squad, causing a rift between himself and the French national team.

Since then, the two parties have mended their relationship, and the Juventus midfielder has been a true protagonist for Les Bleus since the start of the 2022 World Cup.

In the absence of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté, the 27-year-old has been operating in the double pivot role alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in France’s 4-2-3-1 formation, contributing in a goal and an assist in his five appearances in Qatar 2022.

However, a flu ruled the former PSG man out of the Semi-Final clash against Morocco. Youssouf Fofana replaced him at the heart of the formation.

So while the player’s condition remains doubtful ahead of the grand finale, the French media has some reassuring updates on this front.

According to L’Equipe via JuventusNews24, Rabiot is ready to grit his teeth and make himself available from the get-go.

France will take on Argentina later on Sunday in the World Cup final, and Deschamps will be hoping to have his key midfielder at his disposal for what should be a tightly-contested affair.

For their part, the Albiceleste also have two Juventus players among their ranks in Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes. But it remains unclear if either one will be in Lionel Scaloni’s starting lineup.