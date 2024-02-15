Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Toni Kroos and Jorginho at the end of the season to strengthen their midfield. Both players are among the most experienced midfielders in active European football at the moment, making them attractive targets for several clubs.

While Juventus is one of the interested parties, the potential transfers hinge on Kroos and Jorginho’s contract situations. Both players could become free agents unless they extend their current deals later in the season.

Despite the interest in Kroos and Jorginho, Juventus’s top priority is securing a new contract for Adrien Rabiot by the end of the season. Rabiot has been a key player for the team, but with his current one-year deal set to expire in the summer, there is confidence within the club that he will agree to an extension.

Until Rabiot’s future is clarified, Juventus has not been overly aggressive in pursuing Kroos and Jorginho. However, if it becomes apparent that Rabiot will be leaving, Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus will intensify their interest in either Kroos or Jorginho as potential replacements.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key player for us, and we consider the Frenchman untouchable as he has been in fine form in the last two terms.

But his contract situation makes us powerless, and we have to clarify it as soon as possible.