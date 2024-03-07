Juventus remains keen on retaining Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the long term, and they have made that clear to the midfielder.

He signed a one-year extension to his terms in the summer, and the Bianconeri have been pushing for a new contract.

The World Cup finalist is not in a hurry to decide on his future, but he is too important for Juve to lose, and the Bianconeri want to avoid a situation where he speaks to other clubs soon.

Juve has been linked with a move for other midfielders, and the Bianconeri are preparing for the eventuality of losing Rabiot.

However, Tuttomercatoweb says their priority remains to keep him in their squad, and Juve is eager to ensure he stays before thinking about adding new midfielders to the group.

If he doesn’t sign an extension, the Bianconeri will turn to their list of targets, which includes Lewis Ferguson and Teun Koopmeiners.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has made himself a superb player for us, and we believe keeping him in the group is the best thing to do.

However, we cannot force anyone to remain with us because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and players will jump at the chance to play for us.