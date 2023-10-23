In the absence of club captain Danilo, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot inherited the armband in the clash against Milan at San Siro.

The Bianconeri returned home with all three points thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s lone strike in the second half.

The visitors pounced on their numerical advantage following Malick Thiaw’s dismissal in the 40th minute. The German dragged down Moise Kean while being the last defender earning himself a straight red card.

As for Rabiot, he describes donning the captain’s armband as an honor while confessing his love for the club.