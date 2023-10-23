In the absence of club captain Danilo, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot inherited the armband in the clash against Milan at San Siro.
The Bianconeri returned home with all three points thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s lone strike in the second half.
The visitors pounced on their numerical advantage following Malick Thiaw’s dismissal in the 40th minute. The German dragged down Moise Kean while being the last defender earning himself a straight red card.
As for Rabiot, he describes donning the captain’s armband as an honor while confessing his love for the club.
“It was an important victory. We wanted to show that we are here, we have the goal of finishing among the top teams, and this comes from matches like tonight’s,” said the 28-year-old in his post-match interview with the club’s official website.
“The attitude was good, we didn’t give them an inch. I am happy to have worn the armband, I love this club and its history, it’s my fifth year in Turin, so for me it is an honour.
“Now let’s not give up, the season is long, but with this attitude I believe we can achieve our objectives.
Rabiot also discussed Locatelli’s goal which came exactly seven years after scoring the winner for Milan against Juventus at the same stadium.
“Loca told me that he had scored against Juve, so today was just the right moment to score for us.”
Finally, the World Cup finalist explained that Max Allegri’s late-match fury helps in charging up the troops in the final minutes. He also paid homage to the injured Danilo and the suspended Nicolo Fagioli.
“The Coach always wants to give 100%, he stimulates us. We also won today thanks to Nicolò and Danilo who were up there in the stands.”
No Comments