Rabiot: ‘I feel good at Juventus’

Adrien Rabiot insists he feels good at Juventus, despite reports linking him with a move in the January transfer window.

The French midfielder featured in the Bianconeri’s 4-0 demolition of Cagliari and seemed to be coming into himself more with each performance this season.

“I feel very good, after the start of the season I get better and better,” he told JTV.

“Even in training I feel very good, everything is good. When I play I can demonstrate my qualities and help the team.

“With Matuidi and Pjanic we have done an excellent job, Bentancur also provides great balls when he plays.

“I believe that over time we are all assimilating the coach’s dictates. The performance of the midfield will be very important in the future .”

Speaking in a separate interview with TuttoMercatoweb, he confirmed his happiness at playing for the Bianconeri.

“It’s true that 2019 was a very good year for me, I worked a lot, I joined Juventus and I think 2020 could be a positive year.

“I feel good physically, I follow the work that the coach tells us to do and I feel good here.

“I’m at the team’s disposal, I don’t have a problem with what side of the pitch I play at.

“On the right I can re-enter to the left, whilst on the left I will have a better opportunity to shoot. But it’s only important to be useful for the cause.

“The Italian league is not easy, but no championship is. I am adapting as I am learning about the characteristics of the tournament.”