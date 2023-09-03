This evening, Empoli will host Juventus at the Carlo Castellani Stadium. The Bianconeri’s official website delivered some of the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the encounter.

Despite last May’s humbling defeat in this fixture, the Old Lady remains head and shoulders above her opponent in terms of past encounters, winning 21 of the last 28 matches.

The most common scoreline in this fixture is a 1-0 win in favor of the Turin-based giants. This occurred on five occasions in the last 28, with the most recent in March 2019.

Juventus have already scored two goals from crosses this season (Rabiot vs Udinese, Vlahovic vs Bologna). Only Fiorentina. with three, managed to outscore the Bianconeri from crosses.

Moreover, Empoli is Rabiot’s favorite target in Serie A. He contributed with two goals and as many assists against them. He also scored his first-ever Serie A brace when facing the Azzurri last term.

For his part, Federico Chiesa has managed to directly contribute in at least one goal in his last four away appearances, scoring three and providing one assist. He also delivered the lone goal in last season’s calamitous 1-4 defeat at Empoli.

Finally, Samuel Iling-Junior made his Serie A debut last season against Empoli. The young Englishman provided a sublime assist for Dusan Vlahovic last weekend.

He is the second-youngest player to pull off an assist in Serie A this season, only behind Lecce’s Rares Burnete.