Rabiot ‘in talks’ with Manchester United

May 25, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s agent, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The publication reports that a number of clubs are targetting the Frenchman, including Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton.

Gazzetta suggest that the players mother and agent Veronique has held talks with Manchester United already over a potential summer move.

French publication Le10Sport report that Rabiot will be transfer listed this summer having failed to impress in his brief stint in Turin, where he’s yet to score a goal or register an assist.

According to report, Juventus could earn at least €30m for the player who they signed on a free transfer just last summer.

