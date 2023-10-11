Serie A clubs are constantly improving their options with new players and Adrien Rabiot insists he relishes the fight with good players all the time.

The midfielder has been at Juventus since 2019 when he joined them as a free agent.

He is one of the key men at the club and extended his contract for one more season at the end of the last campaign.

Rabiot is one of the most popular midfielders in Italy, but clubs constantly improve their options with new players every summer, so he is almost always facing new opponents.

The Frenchman is unfazed and insists he relishes facing new competition from opponents.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For several seasons, after Covid, there has been a rebirth. It’s a championship that attracts good players from everywhere. There are Inter, Milan, Juve, the Romans, Atalanta, Napoli: all teams fighting for the four Champions League places.

“It’s a challenge to win the scudetto, I’m happy to evolve there because I like challenges. The more good players there are, the more complicated it is, the more I love playing.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and his confidence is one thing that stands him out in every game.

The midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet in Turin and we hope he signs a new contract again.