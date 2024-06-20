Thiago Motta’s appointment as the manager of Juventus is widely considered a factor that could influence Adrien Rabiot to stay at the club.

The Bianconeri have offered the midfielder a contract extension for some time, but he has not yet signed it.

In ten days, he will become a free agent, yet he has not given Juve a positive or negative response regarding his future.

The Frenchman’s future is important to Juve, as it is holding them back from making other midfield plans.

Motta played with him at PSG, and several reports claim that the Brazilian-Italian coach has a better relationship with Rabiot than Max Allegri.

This should encourage him to stay, but the French international has responded by insisting his career is separate from that of the Juve coach.

He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Thiago Motta? He’s an excellent manager, he did fantastic at Bologna. We used to play together at PSG”.

“Thiago has his own career, I have mine… so we will see. But Juve made the correct choice with Thiago Motta”.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has had a long time to ponder his future, and he has to give us an answer soon.

It is sad that he will be free soon, and we still do not know if he will stay at the club.