Rabiot insists Juventus will play to win in France

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot insists they will be ready to fight for a win when they visit Nantes next week for their Europa League match.

The Bianconeri hosted the Ligue 1 side last night and fans hoped they would secure the win from the fixture, but that never happened and Max Allegri’s men have it all to do now.

After the fixture, Rabiot posted on Instagram: “We will play everything in France in a week”

Juve FC Says

We expected our team to beat Nantes Thursday night because we have better players, at least on paper, but that never happened.

The Ligue 1 side did a good job, but we now know what they are made of and when we visit them, we expect our guys to play much better.

Allegri has led Juve to two Champions League finals, so the gaffer has pedigree in European football which should help him to get the better of the Nantes side.

This does not mean we should underestimate them because it could backfire on our faces and that is probably what happened in the first leg.

Because there are no away goals rule anymore, all is to be played for in this fixture and we expect the passage to the next round.