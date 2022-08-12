Rabiot insists on his salary increase before joining Manchester United

Adrien Rabiot’s personal demands are holding up his move from Juventus to Manchester United.

The midfielder is the subject of serious transfer interest from United, and the English club has already agreed on a fee with Juve.

The Bianconeri has been desperate to offload him in this transfer window because it is the last they can get a fee for his signature.

However, there have been no takers until United became interested this week.

Juve quickly agreed to a fee with them and asked them to speak with the player.

United sent a delegate to meet the midfielder’s entourage, and everyone is expecting a positive outcome.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder’s demand currently holds the deal up.

The report claims he wants 10m euros per season before leaving Turin for Manchester.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot should ideally be eager to leave Juventus, but as things stand, it seems he enjoys playing for the Bianconeri.

It could also be that he plans to leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent at the end of this season, a decision that could fetch him a lot of money.

There is still time to convince him to leave. Hopefully, he can find an agreement with the Englishmen soon.