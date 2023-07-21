Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is set to miss out on the club’s tour of the United States of America, making him the second high-profile player to be left behind for the trip. Nicolo Fagioli will also not be part of the touring squad.

Rabiot was a key player for Juventus in the last campaign and had an impressive season, which led to him signing a one-year contract extension at the club. Juventus is eager to have him back in their colours, especially after his standout performances in the previous term.

However, the French midfielder will not be able to join the team on their trip to the USA. Football Italia reports that Rabiot is dealing with a problem in his right calf, which has necessitated his staying in Turin to undergo recovery and rehabilitation.

Although his absence during the tour is disappointing for both the player and the club, Juventus is prioritising his health and ensuring that he fully recovers before rejoining the team for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

This is still pre-season and there is no reason to risk any player’s fitness because the matches’ results are not important.

We need our key men to stay fit for the campaign proper and the decision to leave Rabiot and Fagioli at home is commendable.

Hopefully, they will recover before the next term starts and feature in our early matches because we trust them to help us get points if they are fit and ready to go in those matches.