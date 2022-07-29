Rabiot is being targeted by only one Ligue 1 club

Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus, and the Bianconeri are also keen to see him depart from the Allianz Stadium.

The Frenchman has been an enigmatic figure at the club for much of the time he has spent in Turin.

Max Allegri loves to field him in matches, but fans do not think he contributes enough to be in the team so often.

With a year left on his current deal, it doesn’t seem the Bianconeri will give him a new deal.

They still need him in their squad, but they will accept a good offer for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims his only serious suitor at the moment is the French club AS Monaco.

They will play in the Champions League this season, which makes them attractive to him, but they haven’t reached an agreement with Juve to add him to their squad yet.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one player that we need to sell, and the interest from Monaco is a welcome development.

However, it remains unclear if they can pay his current wages or match his salary demands.

The injury to Paul Pogba is probably also a reason we should rethink selling him because we might need him in this first half of the campaign.