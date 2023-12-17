Adrien Rabiot’s absence in Juventus’ match against Genoa was conspicuous, and the team struggled in midfield without him. The Frenchman, a key and consistent presence in Juve’s midfield, is highly valued by the team.

Rabiot was unable to play against Genoa due to ongoing pain. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Rabiot is eager to return to the pitch for Juventus’ next competitive fixture against Frosinone.

Having relied on Rabiot significantly over the last two seasons, Juventus agreed to a one-year deal with the World Cup finalist last summer. His potential return against Frosinone would boost Juventus’s chances of securing a victory in the upcoming match, making his fitness a priority for the team as well.

Juve FC Says

We missed the influence of Rabiot in the game against Genoa, and the Frenchman has to always be on our team.

It makes no sense to rely on one player, but our current reality is that he is one of our most important players and has to play in every game.

We also have to sort out his future soon or identify a replacement for the ex-PSG man.