Rabiot is one of three midfielders Juventus is willing to sell to sign Paredes

Juventus recently came close to selling Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United.

The Red Devils had agreed on a fee with them and they were in talks with the midfielder on personal terms.

They halted the negotiation when the Frenchman demanded an outrageous amount as salary.

The Red Devils have moved on to other targets and Rabiot is set to be reintegrated back into the Juve team.

He missed their first match of the season because of suspension, but he might be involved when they face Sampdoria.

Juve is still prepared to sell him because they need to offload one midfielder to make room for Leandro Paredes.

A report on Tuttojuve claims he is not the only midfielder they will consider selling.

It claims they will offload either one of Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie as well if the right offer arrives.

Juve FC Says

Our current midfield did badly in the last campaign, and a change is needed.

Paredes has looked decent in the colours of PSG and the Argentinian is expected to bring some freshness to our midfield.

But we cannot sign him if we don’t offload some of our current options.

Hopefully, one of them will find a suitor and leave before the window closes.