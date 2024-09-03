Adrien Rabiot is likely regretting his decision to turn down Juventus’ final contract offer, as the midfielder has been without a club since the end of June.

Juve had offered him a deal worth at least €7 million net per season to remain with the team and join Thiago Motta’s project.

However, the Frenchman sought a better offer and did not accept Juventus’ proposal.

Feeling that they had presented their best deal, Juventus moved on and replaced him with several new midfielders.

Rabiot was confident he would find a better deal elsewhere, but he is still without a new club.

As a free agent, he can still sign with any European club, but a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that his most serious interest is currently coming from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The report suggests that Rabiot could eventually secure a lucrative deal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, with Al Nassr reportedly prepared to offer him €10 million per season.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is probably wishing he had extended terms with Juve because his lack of club at this stage of the season is embarrassing.

We all expected clubs to queue to add him to their squad in the last transfer window, and it is sad that he is struggling to get that now.