Adrien Rabiot played a pivotal role in Juventus’ 1-0 victory over Lecce yesterday by providing the assist for Arkadiusz Milik’s goal.

Rabiot emerged as one of the standout performers for the club in the previous campaign, embracing the challenge of contributing more goals, as advocated by Max Allegri.

In the previous season, he impressively scored 11 goals across all competitions for the club and is determined to surpass that mark in the current campaign.

The midfielder has kicked off this season strongly, registering a goal and two assists in six league matches, highlighting his commitment to making an impact in front of the goal, just as he did last season.

Opta’s statistics reveal that he is the most prolific midfielder in the Italian top flight since the start of the previous season, underlining his effectiveness and importance in the team’s midfield.

They tweeted:

“19 – Since the start of last season (2022-23), no Serie A midfielder has been directly involved in more goals than Adrien Rabiot (19, 12 goals and 7 assists), considering all competitions. Essential.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a top-class player who has proven his worth superbly in the last two terms.

Keeping him beyond last season is probably our best transfer decision of the last window and we expect him to prove to be an outstanding player going forward.