“Rabiot is the thermometer” Ex-Juventus star urges club to keep Frenchman

Former Juventus man Domenico Marocchino insists the club must do all it can to keep Adrien Rabiot in Turin as the Frenchman closes in on becoming a free agent.

Rabiot will walk free in less than 20 days unless Juventus finds an agreement with him over a new deal.

The World Cup finalist has insisted he wants to play in the Champions League and Juventus will not be in that competition next season, but the club still wants him to stay.

Marocchino insists they have to keep him and detailed why. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Rabiot is the thermometer of the team, he knows how to do everything fairly well. When you see him after a few minutes you understand how the team is. If he leaves, it’s a problem “.

Juve FC Says

Last season was Rabiot’s best on our books and he has finally reached the peak of his career, so we need to keep him.

Money is an issue, but we must adjust to ensure he stays with us beyond this summer.

The midfielder will also be helpful in helping us to groom other talents coming through the ranks. But we cannot force him to stay and will only hope he does.