Rabiot, Kostic and the most interesting stats from Juventus-Sampdoria

Last night, Juventus registered their eighth win in a row over Sampdoria, matching a record set between 1947 and 1953. The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts from the Old Lady’s thrilling 4-2 win.
With a personal brace, Adrien Rabiot cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show. The Frenchman now has nine goals in all competitions this season. The last midfielder to register a better scoring record was Paul Pogba who scored 10 goals in 2015/16.
This was the 27-year-old’s third brace since joining the club in 2019, and they all ensured this season.
For his part, Matias Soulé become the first player born in 2003 to score a goal for Juventus in Serie A. The Argentine nodded him the fourth goal, as the Bianconeri scored three headers in the same match for the first time since October 2016 – which also happened to be against Sampdoria.
Filip Kostic provided the assist for Gleison Bemer’s opener, and he’s now the second-best goal-provider in Europe’s top five leagues in the last five campaigns with 52 assists, only behind Kevin De Bruyne (54).
Since 2019/20 only Virgil van Dijk (10) has scored more headers than Bremer (nine) among defenders in the Europe’s top-5 leagues. This was the Brazilian’s fourth of the season, and they all came at home. Only Victor Osimhen and Luka Jović have netted more headers among Serie A players in all competitions this season.
Finally, Juventus conceded twice in 72 seconds against Sampdoria. The last time they allowed two goals this rapidly was against Chievo in May 2011.
No Comments