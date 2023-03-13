Rabiot, Kostic and the most interesting stats from Juventus-Sampdoria

Last night, Juventus registered their eighth win in a row over Sampdoria, matching a record set between 1947 and 1953. The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts from the Old Lady’s thrilling 4-2 win.

With a personal brace, Adrien Rabiot cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show. The Frenchman now has nine goals in all competitions this season. The last midfielder to register a better scoring record was Paul Pogba who scored 10 goals in 2015/16.

This was the 27-year-old’s third brace since joining the club in 2019, and they all ensured this season.

For his part, Matias Soulé become the first player born in 2003 to score a goal for Juventus in Serie A. The Argentine nodded him the fourth goal, as the Bianconeri scored three headers in the same match for the first time since October 2016 – which also happened to be against Sampdoria.

Filip Kostic provided the assist for Gleison Bemer’s opener, and he’s now the second-best goal-provider in Europe’s top five leagues in the last five campaigns with 52 assists, only behind Kevin De Bruyne (54).

Since 2019/20 only Virgil van Dijk (10) has scored more headers than Bremer (nine) among defenders in the Europe’s top-5 leagues. This was the Brazilian’s fourth of the season, and they all came at home. Only Victor Osimhen and Luka Jović have netted more headers among Serie A players in all competitions this season.

Finally, Juventus conceded twice in 72 seconds against Sampdoria. The last time they allowed two goals this rapidly was against Chievo in May 2011.