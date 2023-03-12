Rabiot, Locatelli and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus-Sampdoria

This evening, Juventus host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium on the 26th matchday of the Serie A campaign. The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the encounter.

In their last 16 home matches in the league, the Bianconeri have registered 10 wins, five draws and a single defeat, while collecting eight clean sheets in the process. However, they have been leaking more goals recently. The team conceded 7 goals in its last four outings, which is the same figure from the previous 12 home matches.

This season, Adrien Rabiot has already set a personal best in a league campaign, directly contributing in seven goals (scoring five and assisting two). Tonight, he will have the chance to score in three home fixtures in a row for the first time in his career.

For his part, Manuel Locatelli had scored his first Juventus goal in this fixture last season. This was also one of the two matches where the Italian managed to score and assist, with the other being Sassuolo-Chievo on 4 April 2019.

As for the visitors, they have conceded 170 shots in Serie A since the turn of the year, averaging 17 per match. This is more than any other club in Europe’s Top five leagues.