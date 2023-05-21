Rabiot looking to extend record when Juventus faces Empoli

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe this season, which is a reason a number of top clubs want to add him to their squad.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for the Bianconeri as they pursued success in different competitions.

At the start of the campaign, Max Allegri had demanded more goals from the Frenchman and he responded well to the challenge.

The ex-PSG has netted 11 times for the Bianconeri in all competitions this season. 8 of them have come in the league.

This is already his highest-scoring season as a professional. Tuttomercatoweb says he would have an eye on extending that record when the Black and Whites step on the field for their next game against Empoli.

Juve FC Says

Most teams dream of having a goalscoring midfielder in their squad and we are fortunate to have Rabiot at the Allianz Stadium.

Adding goals to his game has made him even more valuable to us in this campaign but it will be hard to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

He will demand a huge salary to stay and will likely find a suitor in the Premier League who can pay him above our offer this summer.