Juventus has not given up on securing Adrien Rabiot on a new contract at the end of this season.

Since the start of the season, the Bianconeri have been trying to convince him to extend his stay, but there has been no official agreement.

At some point during the campaign, Juventus seemed to have given up on keeping him in their squad.

However, they have since reentered talks with the midfielder’s entourage, but not much has changed.

Rabiot remains unconvinced about staying, and a report from Il Bianconero reveals a condition that must be met before he can stay at the club.

The report claims that Rabiot does not want to commit his future to the club until Max Allegri’s future is clarified.

Allegri was an important influence on his decision to stay at the end of last season, and Rabiot still wants to be sure about Allegri’s future before committing to a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Allegri might leave the club in the summer and if Rabiot depends on the gaffer staying before he extends his deal, then he probably has decided to leave the club.

We will not keep Allegri because of one player, but we can get a good replacement for the Frenchman in the summer.