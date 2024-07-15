Adrien Rabiot is now a free agent, and Juventus are struggling to re-sign him.

The midfielder has been one of the key players at the Allianz Stadium, delivering his best performances for Juventus over the last two seasons.

However, they have not been able to convince him to extend his contract beyond last season, and he is now a free agent.

Juve’s contract offer remains on the table, reportedly worth 7 million euros per season.

Despite revolutionising their midfield, Juventus has not withdrawn their offer to the Frenchman.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Rabiot wants more money and is currently demanding 8 million euros per season to join Juventus or any club.

The Bianconeri no longer hold an advantage in his future, and clubs like AC Milan and Napoli have been linked with a move for him.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that we have been unable to agree on a new deal with Rabiot, and the midfielder is a player that we clearly need to keep.

However, we are too big to beg any player to stay for us, so if he won’t agree to our terms, then we will move on from him.