Rabiot makes a refereeing claim after Juventus’ loss to Inter Milan

Adrien Rabiot believes some refereeing decisions affected the result of Juventus’ match against Inter Milan last night.

The Nerazzurri beat the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium to effectively end Juve’s hopes of winning the league title.

Playing at home after the international break, we expected Juve to get at least a point from the fixture and stay close to their Milanese opponent.

However, a penalty converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu was enough to separate the two teams.

Juve had a penalty shout of their own which wasn’t given with the referee and VAR agreeing that the foul was committed outside the box.

Rabiot believes that played an important role in the final outcome of the game.

He said via Football Italia: “We hit the woodwork, perhaps should’ve had a penalty too. The referee decided the match this evening. I think the foul on Denis Zakaria was inside the area. It was an important incident that unfortunately changed the game.”

Juve FC Says

Refereeing decisions play an important role in football matches and sometimes you get them in your favour and at other times you don’t.

We did well in that match, but apart from the refereeing, we lost because we failed to find a goal.

Until we start scoring in tough games like this, we might keep struggling to win consistently.