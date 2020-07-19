Rabiot: ‘Milan performance difficult to explain’

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot believes the teams ‘blackout’ against Milan a week ago is ‘difficult to explain’ but recent performances aren’t ‘catastrophic.’

The Frenchman spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Bianconeri’s game against Lazio, an important match up in this season’s title race, and began by addressing the 4-2 loss in Milan.

“I think that something unusual happened against Milan,” he told Sky, “It’s difficult to explain. For the rest, it’s true that we have to manage the matches better, but against Atalanta we recovered; against Sassuolo, it wasn’t an easy team to play against, and we drew.

“So it is true that we should have handled some moments better, but it is nothing catastrophic.

“The league standings? I think it’s a good situation: we are first, with a good advantage over the second placed team.

“Lazio? This is an important game that we must win after two consecutive draws, but it is not decisive for the Scudetto: there are still four matches left.”