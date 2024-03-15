Juventus has been pushing for Adrien Rabiot to sign a new contract with them for most of this season. He penned a single-season extension at the end of the last term as the Bianconeri were eager for him to stay. Juve now wants him to commit his long-term future to the club and has been eager to open talks with his entourage.

However, they have not been eager to extend their stay at the club, which has increased suspicions that he wants out. The Bianconeri are already lining up other midfielders to add to their squad in the summer if he leaves, but keeping Rabiot remains a priority.

Juve agreed to pay him €7 million per season in the last talks, and he might want an increase on that to sign a new deal. Juve will not be able to pay him more, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder must take a pay cut to sign a new long-term deal.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key player for us in the last few seasons and the Frenchman makes the team stronger when he plays.

However, we do not have to break the bank to keep one player when we will have others eager to play for us.