Rabiot one of four first team Juventus players set to leave the club in the summer

This summer Juventus is determined to save money and they are doing this by letting at least four of their squad members go

Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro can secure renewals if they reach 40 games this season but it all depends on if the management will allow this to happen and that likelihood is unlikely.

As reported by Gazzetta.it the club will not be renewing any expiring contract even with their legal issues still up in the air, the only player that may be the exception is Arkadiusz Milik.

The Pole, who is currently on loan from Olympique Marseille has had an impressive season with Juve, so we expect the club not to want to lose the player.

Another name looking at being let go this summer is Angel Di Maria, the player’s future with Juventus is unknown and could all depend on Champions League qualification.

Finally, Adrien Rabiot is also in the group of possible players to depart come the summer. Rabiot previously had the interest of Man United but that fell through and it is anyone’s guess where the Frenchman ends up.

It was always going to be the case that a number of first-teamers would be gone in the summer and the club will have to replace them, it will be interesting to see if they will do this via their youth players or take a dip in the transfer market.