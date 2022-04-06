Rabiot out of Juventus? Two potential exit routes emerge

Since his arrival to Juventus in 2019, Adrien Rabiot has never truly gained the affection of the black and white crowds.

Perhaps the repeated changes in the managerial staff didn’t help his cause, but the Frenchman has been a major letdown in the last three seasons.

However, the former Paris Saint Germain player did well during the the defeat against Inter last Sunday. Coincidentally, this was arguably his best outing thus far this season.

Nevertheless, Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) explains how Rabiot could be looking for a way out of Juventus.

The source claims that Adrien’s mother Veronique (who also happens to be his agent) is trying to reconcile with his former club PSG.

The player and his mother had a major fallout with the French capital side after failing to agree over a contract extension. This dispute had the midfielder frozen out of the squad during the second half of the 2018/19 season.

The source also mentions an alternative route which would lead the France international towards the Premier League.

Juve FC say

Despite his improved performance against Inter after switching back to his natural central role, Rabiot’s departure wouldn’t be terrible news for Juventus.

The Frenchman has never been able to justify his large salary (around 7 million per season), and is highly unlikely to do so in the future.

Therefore, his exit would open up some space on the club’s wage bill which might be enough to fit the salaries of two decent players.