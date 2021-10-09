Rabiot out of Nations League final following Covid-19 positive test

On Thursday, France pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind win at the expense of their Belgian neighbors in the Semi Finals of the UEFA Nations League.

The Red Devils were 2-0 ahead by halftime, but a marvelous second half from Les Blues earned them a 3-2 victory, with Theo Hernandez scoring the late winner at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Didier Deschamps’ men will now contend the final on Sunday against Spain who eliminated Italy on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the former Juventus player and manager will have to do without one of his main players.

According to the French Football Federation’s official website, Adrien Rabiot will miss the encounter after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Bianconeri midfielder has been an integral part of the French squad. He played 75 minutes on Thursday before being replaced by Aurelien Tchouameni.

The announcement adds that the 26-year-old remains in isolation, and will not travel with his teammates to Milan. Thus, he’ll remain home in Turin.

The former Paris Saint Germain man is therefore expected to miss some of the Old Lady’s upcoming fixtures, mainly the clash against Roma on October 17 and the Champions League contest against Zenit few days afterwards.

This season, Max Allegri has been fielding Rabiot in a hybrid role between a left winger and a box-to-box midfielder. It remains to be seen if the tactician will instead deploy a more natural winger in his place or make some other tactical tweaks.