Rabiot praises Juventus attitude despite their loss to PSG

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted the attitude they showed in their 2-1 loss to Juventus last night was missing in their other matches in the Champions League this season.

Juve were eliminated from the competition before the match and they ended their campaign with five losses and one win from six games.

They will now continue their European adventure in Europe and it is not what their fans had expected at the start of this campaign.

However, they have been poor on the pitch which has translated into them finishing the group stage of the UCL badly.

The performance against PSG was good even though the result was a negative and Rabiot hopes it remains the same against Inter Milan.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The courage and concentration of tonight that was not there in other matches? It is difficult to explain. It is important that we have it. We have to do it on Sunday as well. It was a good match to prepare for the match against Inter. With this attitude we can win with the big teams.”

Rabiot knows this Juve team has been poor and must do better to get the result the fans expect from them.

The midfielder needs to get his teammates on the same page and ensure they translate their desire for more wins into better performances.