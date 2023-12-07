Adrien Rabiot is considered a crucial player for Juventus, and the club is determined to keep him in their squad. Although Rabiot had the option to leave as a free agent in the summer, Juventus insisted on retaining him, and he subsequently signed a new one-year deal.

The French midfielder has continued to play a pivotal role in the team, highlighting his importance to the club. Recognising that Rabiot’s current deal is set to expire, Juventus is eager to secure his services for a more extended period.

While Rabiot has expressed his affection for staying in Turin, reports suggest that he is not yet ready to commit to a long-term contract. According to Calciomercato, Juventus is pushing for Rabiot to sign an extension for at least three more seasons on the same terms. However, the report indicates that Rabiot is inclined to extend his deal for just one more year, signalling a potential short-term commitment at this stage.

Juve FC Says

It makes no sense to keep signing one-year deals. Rabiot has to commit his future to us if he truly loves to wear our colours as he has made us think.