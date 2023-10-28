Juventus is eager to secure a new long-term deal with Adrien Rabiot, but the Frenchman is taking his time.

Rabiot could have left the club at the end of the previous season, but he surprisingly signed a new contract with Juventus. His one-year deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and the Bianconeri are eager for him to sign an extension.

The club has been actively seeking talks with his representatives to expedite the process of signing him to a new contract.

However, according to a report on Football Italia, Rabiot doesn’t feel the need to rush into a decision. He wants to take his time before deciding whether to commit to a new deal.

The report suggests that the World Cup finalist intends to wait until the end of the current campaign to make a decision on his future, much like he did last season.

Juve, on the other hand, is not comfortable with this and would prefer to have Rabiot’s future sorted out as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb for us in the last two seasons and the Frenchman is one of the reasons we are a resurgent side.

However, we cannot force him to make a decision on his future and probably have to wait and see what he decides.