Rabiot refuses to give more details about his future plans

March 13, 2023 - 4:00 pm

Adrien Rabiot continued his fine season with two goals as Juventus defeated Sampdoria last night and fans are eager to know if he will stay at the club.

The midfielder is enjoying arguably his best season in black and white, but it could also be his last at the club.

His contract expires at the end of this term and Juve has still not found an agreement with his entourage.

Both parties are reportedly in talks over an extension, but fans want to hear some good news soon.

Having admitted before now that he wants to play in the Champions League, Rabiot has now said he is not thinking about his future for now.

The Frenchman said via Football Italia:

“I am not thinking about anything at the moment. I am happy to help the team and then we’ll see. I am happy here, which is why I am scoring so many goals at the Stadium, and I think I will score more too.”

Juve FC Says

Keeping Rabiot will represent a substantial off-field win for us as a club because the midfielder has been an essential player for us so far.

But we cannot force him to stay and might struggle to convince him if we do not qualify for the Champions League.

