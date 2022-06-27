Rabiot rejects Premier League club as Juventus holds out for 20m euros

Adrien Rabiot remains on the market as Juventus looks to offload the French midfielder.

He plays regularly for the Bianconeri under Max Allegri, but he is not considered non-transferable by them.

This summer could be his last at the club because his contract expires at the end of next season, and Juve would love to make some money from his departure.

Reports have linked PSG and Manchester United with a move for him, but he has just turned down another English club.

Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims Newcastle United approached him, but he turned them down.

He will hope United or PSG follows up their interest and move for him because they are considered bigger clubs, while Juventus wants to sell him for around 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has not been as good as we would have wanted, and now is probably the perfect time to get rid of him.

The French midfielder will leave as a free agent next year if we don’t sell him now.

However, we must also be sure the best decision is to rid ourselves of his services.

If we don’t have a suitable replacement, we might regret his departure, regardless of how much we make.