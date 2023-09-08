Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a potential return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent months, but he has been emphatic in dismissing these rumours that have been circulating in the media. The midfielder is considered one of the top players at Juventus, and his improved performances last season earned him a new contract with the club.

Despite his contributions to Max Allegri’s team, the ongoing speculation about his future persists, primarily because he only signed a one-year deal. Rabiot has now responded to these rumours, making it clear that he has no intention of returning to PSG and is content with his current situation at Juventus. His statement should help put to rest any doubts about his commitment to the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At the moment, there is no I think not at all. I’m focused on Juventus and France, I’m happy with what we did tonight, then we’ll see what happens.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is undeniably committed to Juventus and loves to play for the club, which is the only reason he extended his contract at the Allianz Stadium when he could have gone to Saudi Arabia for more money.

The Frenchman will do well to sign an extension to his terms and ensure we can count on him for the next three seasons at least.