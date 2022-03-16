Rabiot returns to the wishlist of elite European club

Adrien Rabiot has not set the world on fire since he made his free transfer from PSG to Juventus in 2019.

When the Bianconeri signed him on a free transfer, it seemed we had bagged one of the deals of the summer.

The midfielder was one of the sought-after free agents in that summer and Juve fans were excited their club won the race for his signature.

Three years later, it is hard to see what the France international does well on the pitch.

He puts in some of the most anonymous performances by any Juve player when he plays and has been linked with a move away from the club.

As he struggles to make his mark in Turin, he still has suitors from outside and one of them could move for him in the summer.

Todofichajes claims Barcelona has added him to their transfer wishlist yet again. The Spanish side has been on his chase before now, but their interest cooled.

They have revived it, and he could move to Spain at the end of this season.

Rabiot has remained one of the Juve’s starters under Max Allegri and it seems only the gaffer knows the value he delivers to his team.

To the fans, he only has one of the finest fitness records by any footballer in the world.

While he is always available to play, it is hard to see the contributions he makes when he is given chances.